CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Mesick man faced a single larceny offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Nicholas James Fanzone Jr. was charged with larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 31, 2021, in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the possible penalty by 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Fanzone Jr. faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines or three times the value of the property stolen, whichever is greater. The property alleged to be stolen was a 2001 Arctic Cat snowmobile.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Fanzone Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Fanzone Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.