Mesick man facing OWI third

CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Mesick man is facing drunken driving and one other driving-related offense following his arraignment in 84th District Court.
James Sylvester Mort, Jr. was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating a motor vehicle with license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept 4 in Springville Township.
If convicted, Mort faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mort is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
