CADILLAC — A 49-year-old Mesick man faced multiple charges related to forgery during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Willie Jarvis Storie Jr. was charged with two counts of forgery of personal checks, in the amounts of $640 and $650, for his connection with incidents on or between Dec. 5, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2021, in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the sentence to up to life in prison due to the primary offense being punishable by more than five years.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storie Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Storie Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause was scheduled on Dec. 28.
