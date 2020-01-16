CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Mesick man is facing a potential life sentence after his arraignment Wednesday in 84th District Court on a methamphetamine-related offense.
Jasper Zachery Hill was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense. The charges stem from his connection with an incident occurring on Oct. 14 in Mesick.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Hill faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.
