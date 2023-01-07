CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Mesick man faced a charge involving a financial transaction device during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Tyrus Allen Campbell was charged with a single charge of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device for his connection with an incident on May 4 in Mesick. If convicted, Campbell faces up to four years in prison and/or $15,000.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Campbell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court released Campbell on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 10.

