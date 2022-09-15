CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Mesick man is awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of two charges, including interfering with electronic communication.
Britt Alan Hebda was found guilty by a jury of his peers during a one day trial Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on Feb. 22 in Hanover Township. That same jury found Hebda not guilty of a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.
The jury was selected and sworn in at 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 13, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman. She also said the prosecution rested at 1:15 p.m., followed by the defense’s presented evidence. The defense rested at 2:11 p.m on Sept. 13.
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore read jury instructions and the jurors started deliberating in chambers at 3:17 p.m on Sept. 13. Roughly an hour later, at 4:15 p.m., the jury returned to the courtroom and rendered its verdict.
At sentencing, which had not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon, Hebda faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines on the electronic communication conviction and 93 days and/or $500 on the domestic violence conviction.
