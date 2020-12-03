Mesick man injured, ejected in a single-vehicle crash

A 40-year-old Mesick man was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Grand Traverse County.
Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grand Traverse 911 reported a single-vehicle rollover, along with a possible fire on south M-37 in Grand Traverse County's Mayfield Township. M-37 was closed shortly after between West Center and Harrand roads but reopened around 9:15 a.m., according to Grand Traverse 911.
The Michigan State Police reported the Gerry Edward-Brown Lamie was attempting to pass another vehicle when he lost control of his Ford pickup truck. The Mesick man was ejected from the vehicle and was listed in critical condition at the Traverse City hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the MSP.
The initial investigation indicated Lamie was northbound on M-37 when he attempted to pass another vehicle, police said in a release. The road was slick due to the cold temperatures and condensation. Police said the Ford pickup truck he was driving ran off the roadway to the left and rolled over. During the crash, Lamie was ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers were assisted by the Blair Fire Department and EMS, Buckley EMS, Paradise EMS and motor carrier officers from the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.
