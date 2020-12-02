Mesick man injured in a single-vehicle crash

A 40-year-old Mesick man was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Grand Traverse County.

 Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grand Traverse 911 reported a single-vehicle rollover, along with a possible fire on south M-37 and Center Road in Grand Traverse County's Mayfield Township. M-37 was closed shortly after between Center and Harrand Roads but reopened around 9:15 a.m., according to Grand Traverse 911.

The Michigan State Police reported the 40-year-old Mesick man was attempting to pass another vehicle when he lost control due to slick road conditions in the area of the crash.

The Mesick man was ejected from the vehicle, according to the MSP. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time and MSP Seventh District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said more information will be shared about the crash when it becomes available. 

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.