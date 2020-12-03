CADILLAC — A 55-year-old Mesick man pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct offense during recent court proceedings and is awaiting sentencing in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Daron Salvador Whittaker pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, for his connection with an incident on July 25 in Springville Township. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced, likely in the next few weeks.
As part of the plea, two additional charges of third-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also, as part of the agreed plea, Whittaker's minimum sentence will be at the lowest number in the guideline range.
A personal recognizance bond was continued.
