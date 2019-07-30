Mesick man prison bound for CSC convictions

CADILLAC — A 66-year-old Mesick man will be spending at least the next 10 years in prison after he was sentenced on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Barry Alan Trowbridge was sentenced to between 10-15 years in prison with 96 days credited for a guilty plea to third-degree CSC, incest, and between 16 months-two years in prison with 96 days credited for a guilty plea to fourth-degree CSC, incest, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2015-Aug. 28, 2018 in Mesick and Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $356 in fines.
As part of his plea agreed to in June, two additional charges of third-degree CSC, incest, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed at sentencing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said based on Trowbridge’s criminal history, the sentencing guidelines and the law, dismissing the other two counts had no impact on his sentence. He also said the court issued the maximum sentence under the law but Trowbridge did benefit from the habitual offender enhancement getting dismissed.
“The prosecution and people of Wexford benefited from a certain conviction. The victim benefited from a certain conviction and being saved the emotional impacts of a public trial,‘ Elmore said. “This was a very good result. Again, Trowbridge picked a young female family member.‘
Elmore said Trowbridge was released from a Texas prison after he was serving a sentence for failing to comply with the sex offenders registration act. Trowbridge was previously convicted in 1995 in Wexford County with attempted second-degree CSC where the victim was a stepdaughter and second-degree CSC in 1998, according to Elmore. Again the crime occurred in Wexford County and the victim also a stepdaughter, Elmore said.
“Facing a perpetrator, especially a family member, is difficult. It is not uncommon to see cases involve a delay in reporting,‘ Elmore said. “When the victim finally came forward, she told investigators she was simply too ‘sick and tired’ of the abuse. The Michigan State Police and Traverse Bay Area Child Advocacy Center did a great job in investigating this case.‘
Elmore said at sentencing the victim chose not to speak.
