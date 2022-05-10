CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Mesick man who accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court, only to withdraw that plea, recently accepted the same plea for his part in methamphetamine-related charges.
Terrance Shawn Hawk recently pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, second or sub, maintaining a drug house, second or subsequent offense, felony firearms and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will all be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement that Hawk will not receive any upfront jail time and a separate case will be dismissed at sentencing.
When he is sentenced in the next few weeks, Hawk faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
Hawk originally pleaded guilty to this charge in February, but during his March 21 sentencing, 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore indicated he might veer from the sentencing agreement. As a result, Hawk withdrew his plea to the charge.
At a recent pretrial hearing, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said it was agreed upon by both sides to accept the same plea as before including all previous sentencing agreements.
