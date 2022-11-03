CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Mesick man was sentenced recently after a jury found him guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of two charges, including interfering with electronic communication.
Britt Alan Hebda was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit and 30 days in jail with two days credit after a jury found him guilty of interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
The charges stemmed from his connection with an incident on Feb. 22 in Hanover Township. That same jury found Hebda not guilty of a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.
The jury was selected and sworn in at 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 13, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman. She also said the prosecution rested at 1:15 p.m., followed by the defense’s presented evidence. The defense rested at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 13.
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore read jury instructions and the jurors started deliberating in chambers at 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 13. Roughly an hour later, at 4:15 p.m., the jury returned to the courtroom and rendered its verdict.
Hebda faced up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines on the electronic communication conviction and 93 days and/or $500 on the domestic violence conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.