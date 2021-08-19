CADILLAC — Only a few days after he was arraigned in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court last month, a 29-year-old Mesick man accepted a plea connected to a criminal sexual conduct case and recently he was sentenced on that charge.
Douglas Messiah Finney was sentenced to 365 days in jail for his no contest plea to a single count of fourth-degree CSC, incapacitated victim, for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Cadillac.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Finney also was ordered to pay $1,188 in fines and fees and given the maximum of five years probation. He also must comply with the sex offender registry.
As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice was dismissed.
