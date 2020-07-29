Mesick, Manton schools tentatively prepare for reopening; still waiting on further guidance from state

MESICK — Area school districts are doing the best they can to lay the groundwork for eventual reopening in the fall, although at this moment it's a bit of a waiting game.
At Manton Consolidated Schools, Superintendent Len Morrow said they haven't yet made any definitive decisions on their reopening but he anticipates they'll have a better idea about their strategy later this week.
While the district in the meantime is coming up with some preliminary ideas on how things will go, one of the most complicated issues they're running into is what sort of student mask policy to adopt.
Scott Akom, superintendent of Mesick Consolidated Schools, agreed that deciding on a mask policy is challenging, especially when they're not even certain which guidelines to follow — the local health department's or the state's?
"We're still discussing it," Akom said.
As far as actual classroom instruction, Akom said they're planning to offer both face-to-face instruction and virtual options for parents who aren't comfortable sending their kids to school.
In a survey they sent out earlier this year, Akom said about 10% of the student body indicated they would be interested in virtual learning as opposed to face-to-face.
Since virtual instruction will require a decent internet connection, which some families might not have, Akom said they've been in discussions with area churches and township halls to provide hotspots for students and parents in order for them to download their homework and study plans. He said they'll be calling those families this week to explain their plan.
Another change at the school may be fewer rotations of students to different classrooms and instead more rotation among teachers. The idea is to reduce contact points between students in the hallways, Akom said.
At breakfast and lunchtime, Akom said they'll probably limit the number of food items that have to be served directly to students and increase their selection of prepackaged items.
Yet another change in store for this school year will be much more frequent sanitation procedures. Akom said he expects they'll probably conduct a thorough sanitation of the building, including doors and lockers, every handful of hours.
For athletic activities and sports, Akom said a lot of questions still have to be answered but they're planning to follow whatever guidelines are set forth by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He said they should be receiving formal guidance on this by Wednesday.
"We're still waiting on a lot of stuff," Akom said. "There are still a lot of unknowns."
Both Morrow and Akom said once they officially decide on a reopening plan, it will be shared with the student body, parents and on their websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.