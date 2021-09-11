MESICK — The Mesick Historical Museum recently received a $20,000 donation from Vera Ward who passed away earlier this year at the age of 87.
Vera was an ambitious and industrious woman who held many passions, including learning as much as she could about the village of Mesick, which makes sense, considering the village’s history and her family’s history are synonymous; her great-grandfather was the village’s founder, Howard Mesick.
When Howard was a child, his father passed away and his mother sent him and his brother away to live with relatives. Not happy with this arrangement, the boys ran away and lived about 18 years on their own, surviving by hunting and trapping in wild places.
“The war between North and South was now raging,” reads a short biography of Howard written by his granddaughter around the turn of the century. “Both were drafted but it happened they were so far in the woods that they were not found so they were left alone to fight animals instead of men.”
Around the time of the Civil War, Howard and his brother found their way to Northern Michigan, where they set up a timber mill and later, a farm on 160 acres in Wexford County.
The village’s founding occurred by mistake and happenstance and is somewhat humorous. Here it is as recounted by Howard’s son, Edward.
“The Village of Mesick came into existence as the result of some miscalculations on the part of a Sherman merchant who thought himself to be quite astute. (Sherman was a town located about two miles north of and one-quarter mile east of Mesick.) The merchant, quite good at mathematical figuring, was aware of the fact that the Ann Arbor (railroad) had land holdings in the area and would someday build a railroad in the area. Accordingly, he persuaded a group of Sherman businessmen to bring pressure to bear on four townships in the western part of the county to use their influence in getting the railroad constructed.
“The railroad brought in construction gangs and went to work with a will ... Then when the railroad reached the present site of Mesick, it took a hairpin turn from heading northeast to going west and crossed the river about a mile or more directly overland from Sherman. The merchant obviously hadn’t bothered to investigate much beyond paper as to where the best place for the tracks to cross the river would be. His dollar signs told him that Sherman was surely going to be on the main line and would grow into a thriving metropolis. Instead, it was left high and dry.
“Mesick still wasn’t even an idea in anyone’s mind though, until the railroad began operating and Sherman residents began beating a track across the Mesick fields to get to the railroad ... George L. Wells, Ann Arbor railroad surveyor, spoke to Mr. Mesick one day suggested that he turn some of this traffic across his farm into profit by platting a village. There would be stores and houses and schools and so on, pretty soon, maybe Sherman would fold up because of Mesick’s commanding position on the railroad.
“Mr. Mesick agreed that it might be a pretty good idea, but the money for making such a survey was not easily come by. Wells offered to do the job in return for a couple of lots. The deal was made. Accordingly, Wells made his survey Dec. 23-24, 1889 and Jan. 2, 1890. The plat of the village was accepted by the state Feb. 25, 1890.”
With such an interesting history, it’s no wonder Vera made a number of trips to Mesick over the years to learn more about her great-grandfather, whose pioneering spirit must have been passed onto to Vera, whose own adventures are nothing to sneeze at.
According to her obituary, Vera was born in New York and raised in Guilderland. She graduated from Samaritan Hospital Nursing School, where she earned a B.S. in nursing in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Vera started her nursing career as a Presbyterian medical missionary in Iran in 1957, where she served for 17 years. During this time, she established an outpatient clinic and was an instructor and director of a nursing school. She learned to speak the Persian language fluently without an accent and developed a deep love of the culture and the people.
Vera eventually relocated to the Asheville, North Carolina, area where she worked from 1983 to 2001 in Mission Hospital’s Cardiovascular Recovery/ Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. She was a lifelong world traveler, as well as genealogy amateur whose favorite vacations in later life were visiting family roots historical sites, including Mesick.
“She lived her life with joy, positivity and to the fullest,” Vera’s obituary reads. “Sis consistently ‘did it her own way,’ right to the end. Everyone who remembers Sis is asked to remembers her in their own way; and perhaps, when opportunity comes along, do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some unfortunate soul in her name.””
Such an act of kindness was the $20,000 donation to the museum, which village historian Nancy Sanders said will contribute to the ongoing work of preserving the history of Mesick and will be used at the discretion of the museum’s director.
“Cheryl Bader, president of the Mesick Historical Museum has announced that this gift will be used to update the museum’s technology, marketing, and building areas,” Sanders wrote in a press release detailing the donation.
Bader said while they have a basic idea how they’d like to use the money, museum officials be meeting this Saturday to discuss their plans in more detail.
While details still need to be ironed out, Bader said in general, improving their ability to help people locate information about their ancestors is one of the big improvements she hopes they’ll be able to make with the money. To do this, she said it will be necessary to upgrade their record-keeping system and technology to make it easier for people to search through all the documents, newspaper clippings and other material they’ve amassed over the years.
Bader estimated that some of these improvements could be finished by next spring.
Sanders and Bader both expressed gratitude to Kris Matson for facilitating the Vera G. Ward memorial gift. They also wished to acknowledged the efforts of the late Deborah Kohn, a Mesick native who corresponded with Vera for years and who was instrumental in creating the museum.
The Mesick Historical Museum is chock full of items from the village’s past that have been donated by residents. The museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
