MESICK — As far as Northern Michigan festivals go, they don’t get much bigger than the Mesick Lion’s Mushroom Festival, which on Sunday concluded its 63rd year.
Thousands of people — both Mesick residents and visitors from around the region — gathered over the weekend at the corner of M-115 and M-37, which was the epicenter of the festival.
There was a variety of attractions for all ages, including a number of amusement park rides, the eclectic flea market, and all manner of events, including a parade, car show, mud bogg and seminar by a champion morel mushroom hunter at the Springville Township Library, to name a few.
For many, attending the Mesick Mushroom Festival is an annual tradition.
Traverse City resident Arial Hanell attended the event Saturday with her daughter. Hanell said they’ve been going to the festival for the last several years to shop in the flea market and have fun on Mother’s Day weekend.
Hanell’s daughter, 8-year-old Kiya Lawrence, didn’t miss the opportunity this year to get her face painted in the design of Wonder Woman.
“She’s cool and she has super powers,” said Kiya, who got the same face-paint design last year, as well.
Face painter Lisa O’Sullivan, who runs Pixieland Face Panting and Henna, estimated she paints a couple hundred faces a day at events the size of the Mesick Mushroom Festival.
This was her first year as a vendor at the Mushroom Festival, and she said she was very impressed with the event in general, along with the turnout.
“I do a lot of festivals,” O’Sullivan said. “But I’m so happy to be here for the first time.”
While Wonder Woman was Kiya’s design choice, O’Sullivan said by far the most popular designs are her unicorn and Spider Man.
After getting her face painted, Kiya said she was looking forward to going on rides, particularly the Ferris wheel.
“It goes really high and you can see everything,” Kiya said.
With this year’s event over with, the Lions Club of Mesick already is looking forward to next year.
“The Mesick Lions wish to extend a heart-felt thank you, to all vendors, sponsors, volunteers and patrons; for coming out and joining us at the 63rd Annual Festival,” reads a statement issued on the festival website Sunday.
“We also wish to welcome all mushroom lovers to join us for the 64th Annual Festival, May 12th — 14th, 2023.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.