Mesick Mushroom Festival canceled due to COVID-19

MESICK — An annual festival highlighting the region's abundance and love for the morel mushroom was canceled Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made on the Mesick Lions' Mushroom Festival's Facebook page. It stated, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year's Mushroom Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All options have been discussed and it was a difficult decision to make."
The post also said organizers understand the financial impact the cancellation will have on the community, but the health and safety of the community are what forced them to make this decision. The festival was scheduled for May 8-10.
On Tuesday, festival chairwoman and Mesick Lions Club President Shiela Ferrel said the event attracts many people from around the state and locally. For the safety of everyone, they canceled the event. It was too risky to have it this year, she said.
"We have been thinking about this for the last three weeks. I work at a preschool and when school was shut down, we started thinking about the impact on the festival," she said.
Ferrel said the festival helps the Lions Club raise at least $20,000 annually and that money is put back into the community. Whether it is for glasses, food pantries, organizations within the school district, none of the money the festival generates for the club will be available in 2020. Ferrel said she is uncertain what the financial impact is to the community, but she assumes it is significant.
"We will have to budget this next fiscal year to make ends meet for our community," she said.
With the Lions Club not able to have one of its bigger fundraisers of the year, Ferrel said they will look to have different fundraisers during the rest of the year to help make up for it. That said, it is hard to get those ideas turned into actual events when they are unable to meet, according to Ferrel.
With Mesick's big event canceled, Ferrel said the hope is to hold some other type of event once they can. She also said they are already gearing up for the festival's return in 2021 which will be held on May 7-9.
"(The Mesick Mushroom Festival) is like a homecoming for the community and it's Mother's Day too. We think we need to have a community gathering, when it is safe, and bring our community together," she said. "We have some ideas for that too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.