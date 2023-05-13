CADILLAC — Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 80s created picturesque conditions for the first day of the Mesick Mushroom Festival.
The annual event started on Friday with a flea market, carnival, softball tournament, ping-pong ball drop and street fair.
Amanda Cleaver, who helps out with the carnival at the Mushroom Festival, said it was a pretty good turnout on Friday, although she added that it seems like most years Saturday and Sunday draw out the most people.
“I love meeting all kinds of new people and watching all the kids have fun,” Cleaver said.
Emily Graham was perusing the flea market with her son, Emerson Lake. Graham said she grew up in the Mesick area and comes back every year for the Mushroom Festival, which has become a Mother’s Day tradition for her family.
“This is one of the few years we’ve been able to go when it wasn’t raining,” Graham said.
Brooke Podbilski, who was there with her son, Rustin, said she enjoys shopping for shirts at the flea market each year.
While many mothers enjoy checking out the various items for sale at the flea market, for a lot of the kids, it’s all about the carnival rides.
“I love playing games and riding rides,” said Chloe Schmidt. “I like rides with my friends,” concurred Alena Patnaude.
Michaela Escheck said her favorite ride is the “Scramble,” which she likes “because you go vroom, vroom, vroom.”
The festival continues today with the grand parade, corn hole tournament, money hunt, mud bog and more.
Mesick Mushroom Festival schedule of events:
Saturday, May 13
• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market
• 10 a.m. — Money hunt
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mesick Museum open house
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Hobby/craft show
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Blood pressure/sugar test
• 10 a.m. — Masonic Lodge pastie sale
• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Carnival
• Noon — Mushroom contest ends
• Noon — Grand Parade
• 1 p.m. — Mud Bogg gates open. Drivers register from 10 a.m. to noon
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Mesick AMVET chicken dinner
• 2 p.m. — Corn hole tournament
• 4 p.m. — Mesick Mushroom 5K “Glow In The Dark”
• 8 p.m. to midnight — Mesick AMVET Sanday and the Bandits
Sunday, May 14
• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Flea market
• 9 a.m. to noon — Antique car show and cruise
• 11 a.m. — Carnival (mothers free with child)
