Mesick Mushroom Festival ushers spring into Northern Michigan Mother's Day weekend

MESICK — Springtime means two things in Mesick — morel mushrooms and the Mesick Mushroom Festival.
An annual fixture since 1959, the festival is a celebration held every May in honor not only of the delicious and coveted fungi, but also of the community.
“Ever been out in the great outdoors, seeing the wonders of nature, hunting for the great morel mushrooms all on Mother’s Day weekend?” reads a description of the event on the Mesick Mushroom Festival website.
“All of this and more happens here in Mesick at the annual Mesick Mushroom Festival ... Come enjoy our adventurous fun-filled days, for people of all ages.”
There are many activities to be enjoyed at the festival. They include mushroom hunting, a mud bogg, food of all kinds, a carnival, events for kids, softball, ping-pong, antique car show, and a grand parade, to name a few attractions.
Also this year, morel mushroom hunting champ Anthony Williams will be putting a seminar titled “Pickin’ With the Champ” on Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
Some of the information he plans to cover is which terrain is best for morel hunting, how to collect, store and prepare morels, and where to go to find them.
“Treasures abound on this weekend, be it in the great hunt, games, markets or just seeing old friends from past years,” the festival description concludes. “The sky truly is the limit for quality family-friendly activities, fun, finds, fast thrills and food at our great hometown festival. Mesick is a small town, with a big heart. Come join us so we may help stimulate your heart and bring back old memories.”
This year’s festival is slated to be held from May 6-8.
For those coming out of town to attend the event, details about lodging accommodations in the area can be found at the website, which is https://www.mesick-mushroomfest.org/index.html. Morel mushroom pickers kits are available at the festival office for $6 apiece.
