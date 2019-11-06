MESICK — Scott Akom was breathing a little easier Tuesday night when election results began coming in.
“We’re doing pretty good,‘ Akom said.
By an incomplete and unofficial tally of 487 to 156, voters approved the 18-mill operational millage for Mesick Consolidated Schools.
Although a couple precincts still hadn’t reported as of press time, Akom said given their size and the millage’s margin of victory in all the other townships, he doesn’t think the missing results could swing the vote tally into the loss column for the district.
Akom, who is superintendent, said the results were encouraging and added he was excited the district could continue offering the same programming as they heretofore had been providing for students.
The operational millage, which comprises around 20% of their overall budget — or about $1.3 million — has been renewed by voters in five elections since 1996.
Akom’s apprehension about the vote is understandable, considering Mesick’s recent history of turning down bond proposals, in addition to some misconceptions that Akom heard regarding the operational millage renewal.
If it had not passed, Akom said the district would have had to consider cutting programs, including any non-core academics, sports, and transportation services.
According to the district, the tax is on non-homestead property and does not apply to primary places of residence.
Non-homestead property generally includes industrial, commercial, and second homes and is taxed at 12 to 24 mills (6 mills base plus 6 to 18 mills, which requires voter approval).
Results are unofficial until certified by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.