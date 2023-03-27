Two groups of high school students traveled to Florida recently for what can only be described as a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
Both the Mesick and Pine River High School bands traveled to the Sunshine State for six days of fun and performances in and around the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Mesick Band Director Craig Jones said the band has been doing a Disney trip since 2004 and traveling to the resort every four years to allow students a chance to participate in the trip once during their high school years. Each trip has the students performing at one of the Disney parks but also participating in a recording workshop led by a Disney musician.
Jones said the trip isn’t just highly educational but also allows students an experience that most don’t have the chance to have. During the pandemic, Jones said the district canceled its 2020 trip one week before they were supposed to leave. Last year, the band again auditioned and was selected to perform at the resort this year.
Pine River Band Director Jessica Gardner said planning for the trip started more than a year ago and starts immediately after the previous trip, which for Pine River was a 2019 trip to Chicago. She also said the band was supposed to go in 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. For most of the band students, this trip to Florida was their first band trip, Gardner said.
The students began fundraising for the trip the moment they join the band so that fundraising on the year of the trip is kept to a minimum. She also said while the schedule is demanding and the work leading up to the trip is a lot, a trip like the one they just took is a way to say thank you to the students for the extra time and hard work they put in.
During the trip, the Pine River band participated in a workshop led by one of Disney’s teaching artists, who is both an educator and a professional musician. Under their guidance, Gardner said the students worked on their musical skills such as sight reading, rhythmic and technical proficiency, phrasing, expression, intonation, balance, blend and more. Students also learn about various aspects of music recording, movie music, and performance industries through the hands-on experience of rehearsing and recording various excerpts from Disney movie scores.
Pine River senior Ellie Rigling said the trip not only taught the band a lot musically but also gave them experiences they’d never had before.
“Some of our band members have never been outside of the state or even the area and it gave them a lot of real-life experiences and memories for them to take with them in future years,” she said.
Fellow senior Amanda Hill said this was an amazing experience that she was happy to be able to do before she graduates later this spring. The Pine River band student also said it was a chance for her to get closer to her friends and create memories.
Pine River interim Superintendent and Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes also went on the trip to Florida. Although she has been on several field trips during her career, none were to the level that this trip was. From the band’s performance at the resort to the musical learning experiences and memories the students gained, it truly was a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
“I was incredibly blessed to go on this trip with my son, Weston and I am so incredibly proud to be part of the Pine River Band community as a parent and an educator,” she said. “They have made our school so proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.