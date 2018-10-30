Mesick schools clarify misconception about upcoming bond proposal

MESICK — There is a misconception about the upcoming Mesick Consolidated Schools bond proposal and officials hope to clear it up before Nov. 6.
On the November ballot, voters will decide on a request for $13.7 million — or 4.7 mills, which is an increase of 0.1 mills compared to the bond that was defeated in May 2018.
According to a press release sent out by the district, a number of news outlets have incorrectly reported that someone with a home valued at $100,000 would be responsible for paying $480 per year on the millage.
In actuality, someone owning a home with a market value of $200,000 would pay $480. Someone with a home worth around $100,000 would pay $240.
Superintendent Scott Akom said the 30-year millage would pay for the same upgrades and repairs that were proposed in May 2018.
Akom said the bond in May failed by only 10 votes, which is one of the reasons they decided to keep it the same for the November proposal.
Some residents have been trying to rally the community around the proposed bond, which they say is long overdue.
Nicole Ball helped organize a rally earlier in October. Ball said the message they want to convey about the proposal is that "Mesick is worth it."
A group called Mesick Community Roots has been spreading awareness of the bond by posting pictures and testimonials from residents saying why they support the measure.
Others have concerns about the bond, which they say will put additional financial stress on a town that already is struggling to maintain residents and businesses.
Janice Higgins, 55, and neighbor Allen Harris, 57, said they don't think the timing is right to borrow nearly $14 million for improvements they don't think are necessary.
"There's just not the money to support that in this community," Higgins said. "The school has good structures; they just need a few repairs."
"Every industry seems to be moving out," Harris said. "We don't have anything here anymore, and there isn't anything that much wrong with the current buildings. There's more than enough room for the kids. I think we should fix whatever the problems are and let it be."
If approved, the bond will pay for construction of classrooms at Mesick Junior/Senior High School; construction of a multi-purpose room (gym/cafeteria) at Mesick Junior/Senior High School; construction of a new elementary playground; remodel and upgrade of the high school facility; replacement of gym ceiling; replacement of flooring; replacement of corridor lockers; replacement of deteriorating countertops; update of bathroom facilities and replacement of furniture.
The bond also would provide students with one-to-one technology, update classroom instructional technology, upgrade technology infrastructure and upgrade audio-visual equipment.
An informational document available at the district's website states that Jewett Elementary will remain open, but not for K-5 students. The gym will be used for practices, and other portions of the school will be rented out for educational and community use.
"The Mesick Board of Education believes district schools and facilities are at the point where renovations and upgrades are necessary to enhance security and student safety, to support the school district’s instructional program, to help protect the community’s investment in schools and school facilities, and to help assure that Mesick graduates can compete with graduates from other Michigan school districts," reads a statement from the informational document.
