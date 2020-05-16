Mesick schools hopes to hold graduation ceremonies on June 26

MESICK — In terms of what type of graduation will be possible in Mesick, Superintendent Scott Akom said they have a hierarchy of outcomes — good, better and best.
Good would be some sort of virtual ceremony, although he said this obviously isn't ideal. Better would be a parade or drive-through event; again, not the best solution but at least it will be something. Best would be a face-to-face graduation like every other class has enjoyed.
To that end, Akom said they're tentatively planning to hold a traditional graduation ceremony at the football field on June 26. Akom said if that doesn't work for some reason, they'll postpone the ceremony until the next month or month after.
Normally held in the gymnasium over Memorial Day weekend, Akom said the "overwhelming" consensus in the community is that a face-to-face ceremony is a must.
Akom said they mailed out a survey to parents and graduating seniors asking them their thoughts on a number of timeframes and event options.
They floated the idea of doing something around homecoming of next school year but survey results indicated that a large number of seniors will be entering the next phases of their lives at that point — workforce, college, military — and unable to attend.
Akom said to accommodate those seniors, they are hoping to hold the ceremony sooner rather than later, although that timeline will depend entirely on when the state lifts restrictions on public gatherings.
In the event they are able to hold a ceremony on June 26, Akom said they likely will limit capacity and practice social distancing guidelines handed down by the state.
While determining how much students actually learned and retained is difficult right now, Akom said a number of students participated in online classes after the state closed school buildings for the rest of the year to control the spread of COVID-19.
"We had pretty good engagement," said Akom, who added that students were able to meet with classmates and teachers via Zoom and other online platforms. "It actually went a lot smoother than I anticipated."
With the Stay Home, Stay Safe order still in effect, they won't be able to hold the ceremony on Sunday, May 25, as was originally planned, but Akom said they will announce senior awards in a virtual commemoration that night, instead.
Akom said senior awards include college scholarships from community groups based on achievements in academics, citizenship and athletics.
The public is invited to view the announcement of senior awards, although the details of this event have not yet been finalized. Akom said to check back with the Mesick Consolidated Schools website and Facebook pages for updates as they become available.
