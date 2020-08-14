MESICK — Officials at Mesick Consolidated Schools recently unveiled their full COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan several weeks in advance of the district's first day back, on Aug. 31.
Other districts in this area also have announced details of their reopening plans, either partially or completely; all are required to post full plans on their websites no later than Aug. 17.
According to Mesick's plan, which was posted on their website, all school staff will be required to wear masks. All students in grades 6-12 also will be required to wear face coverings in school and on the bus; mask breaks will be built into the school day. Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be required to wear masks on the bus, in common areas and when intermingling with other students.
Cloth face coverings will be ordered and provided to every student and staff member. Disposable coverings also will be available if needed. Masks will be placed on busses and in classrooms every evening by custodial and transportation staff.
Fabric and clear face coverings will be provided to pre-K teachers with the requirement to wear the clear mask during instruction. Any other teacher at any grade level may also request a clear face covering.
Staff and students who claim medical exemption from wearing a mask will need to meet with the principal and provide rationale and medical documentation about their condition. Exempted individuals will be recorded in a master database and communicated to the staff.
Pre-K students will not be required to wear a face covering once they are situated in the classroom unless the classroom activity places them in close proximity to other students.
Students who are not medically exempt that refuse to wear a face covering will be asked to put one on and the instance will be documented. Students showing patterns of non-compliance will be removed from the school building and placed into remote instruction until they agree to follow the safety protocol. Continued removals will result in permanent placement into remote instruction, with the student being banned from coming to the school site.
Guests to the school will be issued a disposable face covering upon signing into the main office and strict records will be kept of these visits.
Every classroom will be supplied with a fixed or portable hand sanitizing/washing station. Custodial staff will walk the building wiping all high frequency usage areas at least every four hours. Frequently used and shared items will be wiped down between class periods.
Serving and cafeteria staff will use barrier protection, including gloves and face coverings.
Each school building will identify a remote and secluded room to serve as an isolation area. Each building also will have a trained staff member who serves as a "quarantine officer."
If a student shows signs of potential infection, they will be isolated in the quarantine room and the student's parent or legal guardian will be notified immediately to come pick them up.
During the time of quarantine, the student will be asked to identify the location and individuals they came into contact with for the past 48 hours. The health department will be contacted to assist in contact tracing and notification of vulnerable individuals.
All staff and students will be required to conduct a health self assessments at home prior to coming to the school (see graphic).
Students and staff sent home from school won't be able to return until they've tested negative for COVID-19, have been released from isolation according to CDC guidelines or have an alternative medical diagnosis for symptoms.
Families will be notified of the presence of any laboratory positive or clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the classroom and/or school.
For athletic activities, the district indicated that it intends to follow all Michigan High School Athletic Association recommendations and requirements.
Mesick Superintendent Scott Akom told the Cadillac News that class sizes will remain similar this year compared to last year, with grades kindergarten through eighth grade remaining in the same classroom all day rather than switching classes for various subjects.
To view Mesick Consolidated School's full plan, along with the alternative plan for students who are choosing to attend school at their homes (something the district has had in place since April), go to https://www.mesick.org.
