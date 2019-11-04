MESICK — Scott Akom wants to make two things crystal clear to voters who will be considering renewal of the Mesick Consolidated School operational millage on Tuesday: it’s not a new millage and taxes will not go up.
As superintendent of the district, Akom said he’s heard a lot of questions and misconceptions about the millage in the last couple of weeks.
To be clear, the renewal coming up on Nov. 5 is not a new bond proposal; it is the operational millage, which comprises around 20% of their overall budget — or about $1.3 million. This millage has been renewed by voters in five elections since 1996.
The maximum 18 mills that will be levied for the 2019-2020 school year was comprised of the original mills approved in August 2014. After that, the funding will disappear if the millage is not renewed.
According to the district, the tax is on non-homestead property and does not apply to primary places of residence.
Non-homestead property generally includes industrial, commercial, and second homes and is taxed at 12 to 24 mills (6 mills base plus 6 to 18 mills, which requires voter approval).
“If this millage does not pass, the state will not replace the funding and Mesick Consolidated Schools will be forced to reduce or cut programs to offset the loss,‘ said Akom.
As far as what programs could be affected if the millage doesn’t pass, Akom said it could be any number of things, including non-core academics, athletics and transportation services.
Akom said any residents who have questions regarding the millage are free to contact him at (231) 885-2727 or akoms@mesick.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.