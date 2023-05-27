Memorial Day was established to honor the men and women who died serving our country. Korean War veteran Leo Porter of Mesick, 92, recently visited Washington, D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor. He was one of 75 veterans who were guests of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, an organization that honors our surviving veterans with an invitation to spend a day at our nation’s capital, all expenses paid.
Leo Porter lives on a large farm east of the Harrietta State Fish Hatchery. From there you take three dusty gravel roads through farm fields to reach Nine Mile Road. And there it is, the Michigan Centennial Farm that his grandfather, an Irish immigrant, started in 1899.
Porter just returned from Washington, D.C. and the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. He was sponsored by the AMVETS of Mesick, Post 120.
“I was there to honor all the lives of all the men who served,” Porter said. “The thing that amazed me, I had never been there. I had never seen Arlington Cemetery. It’s something else. People don’t stop and think about what they went through. They don’t realize... “
Porter singled out a picture, one he took showing the rows and rows of white crosses that mark the graves of the 400,000 buried there. The cemetery is the hallowed burial ground of our nation’s fallen. For Memorial Day, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places American flags at each headstone.
Earlier that day, Porter, escorted by his daughter Jill Porter Marsh, visited the Marine Corps Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Women in Service Memorial, and the Lincoln, Korean and Vietnam Memorials.
“There’s all of us at the Korean Memorial,” Porter said. “We all had blue shirts. They gave us shirts and jackets. Everything was furnished. Arby’s furnished the food on the bus and on the airplane. I’m going to stop by in Cadillac and thank them.”
Porter and his wife, Betty, married and settled on the farm in 1951. The Korean War began in 1950. He received multiple deferrals but he enlisted in 1953. After infantry training, he was assigned to the Military Police.
“I spent a lot of time on the DMZ, alone at night,” he said. The Demilitarized Zone is the border that divides the peninsula in half. The soldiers who guarded it underwent intense training.
“It was scary,” Porter said. “You don’t know if the guy coming across was the North Korean or South Korean. I was fortunate. They signed a truce that July (July 27, 1953) but we still had to patrol the DMZ.”
Porter was later transferred and ran the PX, the post exchange store.
“We would go down to Seoul and pick up goods once a month,” he said. “I needed a shot gun rider. If not, it would be stolen. Those people, I felt sorry for them. It bothered me, seeing them going through the garbage to find something to eat.”
“This was the trip of a lifetime for me,” he said. “I was with Korean War veterans, Vietnam vets and three from World War II. I got to talking with a Vietnam veteran and he was from Buckley. Then I ran into a guy I went to school with. When we got back to Grand Rapids they greeted us with rows and rows of flags and a special homecoming to honor the Vietnam veterans.”
“Betty loved Caberfae,” he said of his wife of 68 years who died in 2019. “She was the cook there. She loved to cook. We did really good here. She’d rather go on a polka dance than anything else.”
“I asked Betty, do you want to retire at 62?” he recalled. “She said no. So after we sold the cows (dairy farm) we went into the hay business until I was 84 and enjoyed every day. I ran the mower. She raked and baled. I used to tell my kids, if they can keep up with grandpa, they’d be doing good.”
“I have a hard time keeping up with him,” admitted Craig Gabier, married to Porter’s daughter, Nancy. “He’s quite a character. He’s on the road now every day for hours, having breakfast or lunch at his favorite places. And he’s a story teller. You’ll be stunned at the memory this guy has.”
