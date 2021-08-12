CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Mesick woman recently accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for her part in a drugged driving incident where a man was killed.
Elizabeth Rochelle-Bianca Porterfield pleaded no contest to allowing another person to operate a motor vehicle intoxicated causing death for her connection with an incident n June 2, 2020, at Wexford Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, possession of heroin and Fentanyl less than 25 grams and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,500 to $10,000 in fines and the cost of prosecution at her sentencing.
Sentencing should occur within the next few weeks.
Porterfield was originally arraigned in 84th District Court on the charges in August 2020. She eventually waived her arraignment in 28th Circuit Court in December and had her first pretrial hearing in January.
A 10% of $10,000 bond was modified to remove house arrest restriction and GPS tether is to be a location only tether, court records indicate. All other conditions remain in effect.
