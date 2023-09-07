CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office arrested a 58-year-old Mesick woman after she allegedly shot at a sibling following a dispute.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, deputies were dispatched to a family dispute over property on West 14 Road in Mesick, according to a press release by the sheriff's office. Police said a few hours later, at 4:05 p.m., a Mesick man, who was involved in the earlier property dispute, called 911 and reported that his sister had allegedly shot at him multiple times as he walked on their shared driveway.
After an initial investigation, police said the Mesick woman was arrested for allegedly committing felonious assault against her brother. Deputies recovered a pistol and other evidence at the scene and police said the 60-year-old victim was not injured during the incident.
Thursday morning Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said at no time after the allegation of the shooting, and police were involved was there an active shooter situation. Doehring said since the woman had yet to be arraigned Thursday morning, he couldn't share any additional details.
Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office were assisted by the Michigan State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.