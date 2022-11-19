CADILLAC — The 48-year-old Mesick woman arrested during a Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday faced felony and misdemeanor offenses during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court Thursday.
Angela Faye Janovich was charged with a felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace for her connection with the incident occurring on Nov. 16 in Cadillac at the Wexford County Courthouse. If convicted of the felony offense, Janovich faces up to two years in prison and fines as high as $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Janovich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During the past three meetings, including Wednesday’s meeting, Janovich had been giving public comments and discussing various topics such as the state’s involvement in a eugenics program. In past comments, she also referenced the Free De jure Constitution.
Janovich was arrested and lodged Wednesday in the Wexford County Jail for allegedly disturbing the peace when she refused to leave the podium when her three minutes during the second public comment had expired. She was warned by board chairman Gary Taylor that she would be removed by a Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Janovich did not and the deputy attempted to have her leave the podium. After she refused to do that, the deputy proceeded to escort her out of the commissioners’ room. Once outside the commissioners’ room, a verbal argument occurred.
The deputy could be heard from inside the commissioners’ room asking Janovich why she was resisting, while the woman claimed the deputy was using excessive force and that she couldn’t breathe. Wexford County Clerk Alania Nyman called for backup for the deputy, and eventually, Janovich was removed from the courthouse and taken to the jail.
The court released Janovich on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference has been scheduled on Nov. 29.
