CADILLAC — A 58-year-old Mesick woman was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday for her connection with an incident that alleged she shot a handgun at her brother.
Romona Lisa Hoover was charged Thursday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, felonious assault, for her connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Hanover Township. The weapon in question was a 9mm handgun, according to court records.
If convicted, Hoover faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hoover is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, deputies were dispatched to a family dispute over property on West 14 Road in Mesick, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office. Police said a few hours later, at 4:05 p.m., a Mesick man, who was involved in the earlier property dispute, called 911 and reported that his sister, later identified as Hoover, had allegedly shot at him multiple times as he walked on their shared driveway.
After an initial investigation, police said Hoover was arrested for allegedly committing felonious assault against her brother. Deputies recovered a pistol and other evidence at the scene and police said the 60-year-old victim was not injured during the incident.
Thursday morning Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said at no time after the allegation of the shooting, and police were involved, was there an active shooter situation.
Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Michigan State Police. The court issued a $5,000 10% cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 19.
