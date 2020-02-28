Mesick woman charged for felonious assault with knife

CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Mesick woman was charged with a single assault-related offense after she was arraigned Thursday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Judith Ann Haverkamp was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for her connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Mesick. If convicted, Haverkamp faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Haverkamp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 11.
