CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Mesick woman faced two drug-related offenses during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jeri Jane-Angaleena Hill was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Aug. 16 in Wexford Township.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Hill faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees while she faces up to eight years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines on the heroin-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 1.
