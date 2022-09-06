CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Mesick woman was recently arraigned in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on a single charge alleging she committed animal abandonment/cruelty.
Thaisha Maria Houstin entered a not guilty plea to a single charge of abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more but fewer than 25 animals for her connection with an incident on June 3 in Springville Township. The allegation against Houstin alleged she was living in a barn/garage at a relative’s home and left the animals in the dwelling. If convicted, Houstin faces up to four years in prison, $5,000 in fines, up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of penalties.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Houstin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Her bond was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.