Mesick woman charged with drug possession, use on school/library property

CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Mesick woman faced a drug-related offense in 84th District Court that claimed she possessed a controlled substance on school or library property.
Lacey Lela Sparks was charged with one count of possession of morphine on school or library property and use of morphine for her connection with an incident occurring on Jan. 4 in Cadillac near Lincoln Elementary School. If convicted on the felony possession offense, Sparks could spend up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Sparks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
