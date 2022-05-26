CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Mesick woman face a single methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Amber Smith was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 11 in haring Township. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
Smith also was charged with a misdemeanor case from the same date and location for her alleged connection with a second-degree retail fraud incident at the Wesco Gas Station.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause on the methamphetamine-related offense was scheduled on May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.