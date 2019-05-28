Mesick woman facing drug-related charge

CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Mesick woman is facing a drug-related charge after she was arraigned Wednesday in 84th District Court.
Elizabeth Ann Szegda was charged with one count of possession of morphine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on or about March 29 in Springville Township. If convicted, Szegda faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Szegda is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 29.
