CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Mesick woman faced multiple offenses including one felony during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Isabella Susan Hobson was charged with one felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and misdemeanor offenses of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated occupant less than 16 for her connection with an incident on Oct. 3 in Mesick. If convicted of the felony offense, Hobson faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hobson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Hobson on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.