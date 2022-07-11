CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Mesick woman was charged with a single methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Tonuya Lee Morris was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Dec. 10 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Morris faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Morris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
