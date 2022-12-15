Mesick woman gifted dental repair after losing teeth due to injury

MANTON — When Ellie Roussain arrived at the office of Dr. Jennifer White on Wednesday morning, she felt nervous but excited. For the first time in years, she could be optimistic about her smile.
Roussain runs a small animal rescue farm in Mesick, and several months ago, while tending to one of her horses, it threw back it’s head, severely damaging her two front teeth. She hasn’t smiled since, and the damage to her teeth has greatly affected her mental health.
Along with managing the blow to her self-esteem, Roussain said she’s had to make other lifestyle adjustments because of her accident, like only eating soft foods and taking her meals in private to avoid the possibility of someone seeing her teeth.
“I felt like a freak,” she said. “I can’t bite into food. My whole life has changed.”
After sitting down with Dr. White for a consultation at Brite White Dental in Manton, Roussain received the good news that the process would soon begin to repair the damage done by the horse, in addition to tackling dental issues that occurred before the incident, at no cost of her own.
In his submission to the Cadillac News’ Believe ... Wishes Do Come True campaign, Roussain’s husband Ed wrote that all his wife asked for this Christmas was the ability to help others. He said Roussain never asks anyone for help, but she’s always the first to offer it to those in need.
The Roussains recently took in their grandson, and all their time and money is put back into the animal rescue, Ed wrote. It was time for his wife to get back some of what she gives to everyone else, which is why Cadillac business owner Mike Blackmer wanted to step in and make her wish come true.
Blackmer is no stranger to the suffering that comes with managing dental health. He said his teeth were not well taken care of when he was younger, but he gained confidence again after becoming a patient of White’s. When he saw Ed’s Believe submission, White immediately came to mind. The two have partnered up to cover the cost of fixing Roussain’s smile.
“(White) is one of the best in the area, for sure,” Blackmer said. “So this was an easy one for me to get a hold of her and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a good possibility here to help someone out, to grant a wish,’ and here we are today.”
White said fixing the damage done to Roussain’s smile is going to be a process, considering the repair needed beyond her injury, but she’s confident that over the next year, they can make terrific progress. Giving people their smiles back is White’s passion and her reason for becoming a dentist.
When Blackmer called, she said she was happy to help Roussain, because she knows that a healthy smile is more than just a physical benefit, it’s emotional as well.
If not for the Believe campaign, Roussain said having her teeth repaired is not something she ever would have considered, because of the cost associated. She was in shock when she realized it would finally happen.
Roussain admits that the problems with her teeth are more than just the incident with her horse, but she’s hoping that her story encourages others to always take care of their smile.
“It’s gonna help, not only with my self-esteem, because I’m very self-conscious,” she said. “I can let other people know that there’s help; you don’t have to do it on your own, there’s people that can help you.”
