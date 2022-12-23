MESICK — Penny Carlsen was resigned to the fact that she would never be able to afford to bury her husband and her son.
“I didn’t think I’d have either one or even myself buried,” Carlsen said. “I certainly didn’t expect Jesse to pass away.”
Carlsen has been a fixture in the village of Mesick for decades, known around the community for working and volunteering at the library, school kitchen and grocery store.
“My 28-year-old son had the privilege of being one of many, many children that benefited from Penny running and assisting in reading programs and playing times at the library during the summers,” Mesick resident Kathy Cooley wrote. “She is undoubtably responsible for instilling a love of reading in so many kids through the years. The kids love her! She is always quick to smile and assist anybody and everyone. She is so compassionate and loves people.”
Not long after retiring at the end of 2021, Carlsen’s husband, Gil, passed away and in October of the following year, her 36-year-old son, Jesse, died after a three-week hospitalization and one week of home care (provided by his mother).
After the loss of her husband and son, Cooley said many families in the area set up various fundraisers to assist her, even as many of the people who contributed were having a hard time getting by themselves.
“Mesick is not a well-to-do financial area,” Cooley wrote, “and I am sad that even with people doing what they can, there may not be enough money for Penny to bury her son. ... The unthinkable has happened, she has lost one of her three babies, and is unable to bury him. She has seven grandchildren and surely is struggling to manage any type of Christmas activities for them as well.”
Without the means to bury her son, Carlsen said she originally planned to keep his cremated remains in a jar next to her husband’s.
In an attempt to help Carlsen with burial costs, Cooley submitted a wish in the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
“My request is that Penny receive Christmas wishes in the form of money and/or funeral home assistance,” Cooley wrote.
Local business owner Mike Blackmer has been granting wishes in the Believe campaign since it started 12 years ago, and out of all the wishes he’s granted, he said this was one of the most meaningful to him.
“This is something I believe in,” Blackmer said. “Even if you’re being cremated, the ashes should be buried in the cemetery and marked, so the person is recognized. This touched my heart ... to be able to her do that for her. It’s one of the best wishes I’ve done in 12 years.”
Blackmer paid for four burial plots in Cornell Cemetery on 4 Road near Buckley, which is where Carlsen requested they be.
The four burial plots are for Gil, Jesse, Penny and one other person in the family.
“This means quite a bit to me,” Carlsen said. “I would never be able to do any of that on my own. And to have everybody so close (to visit and place flowers on graves), that means a lot, too. I’m pretty moved by the whole thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.