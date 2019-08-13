MANISTEE — A Mesick woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Manistee County.
According to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash shortly after noon on 13 Mile Road near Marilla Road.
Due to the complexity of the crash, accident investigators rerouted traffic for nearly eight hours.
A 22-year-old female with her passenger, a 21-year-old female, both from Mesick, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix when she attempted to turn west off of Marilla Road onto 13 Mile Road. When she pulled out to turn, she failed to yield the right of way and collided with a 2010 GMC Yukon that was traveling west on 13 Mile Road.
The driver was taken to Munson in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries. She is listed in critical condition. Her passenger was taken to Munson Manistee for minor injuries. Airbags were deployed and both were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Yukon, a 40-year-old Cadillac woman along with her 39-year-old husband and 14-year-old child, were treated on scene for minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. Airbags were fully deployed, however, the three occupants were not wearing seatbelts.
The accident remains under investigation. No other information was available at press time.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Michigan State Police, an accident investigator with the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Maple Grove and Cleon Township fire departments, and the Community Emergency Response Team.
