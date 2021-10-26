MESICK — A 33-year-old Mesick woman was killed Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on M-115 in Springville Township.
At roughly 7:21 p.m., troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while running across M-115 near Snyder Road in Springville Township. The driver of the truck that struck the pedestrian, a 50-year-old Haslett man, was traveling northwest on M-115 when the victim, Erica Lynn Saint John, was reportedly running across the road, police said.
The Haslett man told police he did not have time to react and struck Saint John, according to a release by police. Saint John was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the crash remains under investigation and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
