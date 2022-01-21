CADILLAC — Last fall, a 33-year-old Mesick woman was sentenced for her part in a drugged driving incident where a man died and she recently was back in court after she violated probation.
Elizabeth Rochelle-Bianca Porterfield was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 197 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from her previous no contest conviction to allowing another person to operate a motor vehicle intoxicated causing death. The violation occurred when she used methamphetamine.
The drugged driving offense stemmed from her connection with an incident occurring on June 2, 2020, in Wexford Township. At her September 2021 sentencing, Porterfield was sentenced to 193 days in jail with 193 days credit, was ordered to pay fines and was given 36 months probation, which will continue after her probation violation sentence is served.
As part of the August 2021 plea, charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, possession of heroin and Fentanyl less than 25 grams and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 were dismissed. She faced a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and/or $1,500 to $10,000 in fines and the cost of prosecution at sentencing.
According to a press release from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office around the time of the deadly crash, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on North 11 Road between 6 Road and 8 Road at around 3 p.m. on June 2, 2020.
The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and backseat passenger were taken from the scene to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further medical evaluation, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.