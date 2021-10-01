CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Mesick woman recently was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for her part in a drugged driving incident where a man was killed.
Elizabeth Rochelle-Bianca Porterfield was sentenced to 193 days in jail with 193 days credit for a no contest plea to allowing another person to operate a motor vehicle intoxicated causing death for her connection with an incident on June 2, 2020, at Wexford Township. In addition to jail time, Porterfield was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and was given 36 months probation.
As part of the August plea, charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, possession of heroin and Fentanyl less than 25 grams and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 will be dismissed at sentencing. She faced a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and/or $1,500 to $10,000 in fines and the cost of prosecution at sentencing.
According to a press release from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office around the time of the crash, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on North 11 Road between 6 Road and 8 Road at around 3 p.m. on June 2, 2020.
The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and backseat passenger were taken from the scene to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further medical evaluation, according to the press release.
