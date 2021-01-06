CADILLAC — The twice adjourned prelim examination was finally waived Tuesday by the 57-year-old Buckley man charged with murder last summer.
With the prelim examination waived, Alex Keith Melser will have his case bound over to 28th Circuit Court, but his arraignment in the higher court had not been scheduled as of Tuesday. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said it likely won't be scheduled until the week of Jan. 18.
Mesler was charged in June with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The prelim for Mesler originally was adjourned in November due to issues related to witnesses, but details about those issues were not discussed. Last month, Mesler's attorney was released from representation. The motion was made due to a conflict Mesler's former attorney, Bill Barnett, had.
As a result, the prelim was rescheduled for Dec. 15, but it was eventually adjourned.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
