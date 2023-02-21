Meteorologists say big storm heading this way

CADILLAC — Meteorologists have issued warnings advising residents to prepare for several inches of blowing snow over the next couple of days.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for this part of Northern Michigan, which is expected to be hit by multiple storm systems, the first arriving Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning.
NWS Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said the first system isn’t expected to leave much snow in its wake — between 1 and 2 inches in this area — but will produce wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
Another system late Tuesday is believed to be a preamble to a much larger storm event Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
The system tonight is expected to drop between 2 and 4 inches of snow in this region.
Wednesday night, Sullivan said they believe this part of Northern Michigan could see several inches of snowfall — half a foot or more, along with reduced visibility and snow drifting on roadways.
So far this winter, Sullivan said snowfall totals in the Cadillac area have been reported to be around 77% of what they normally are.
In addition to being a relatively dry winter, it has been an extremely warm one. Sullivan said through Feb. 19, average temperatures have been 7.1 degrees above normal. Broken down by month, it was 1.5 degrees above normal in December, 8.4 degrees above normal in January, and 7.1 degrees above normal so far in February.
Sullivan said this winter is shaping up to be among the top 10 warmest on record.
