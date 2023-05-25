Meteorologists say sunshine, temps in the 80s in store for Memorial Day weekend

CADILLAC — As far as Michigan weather goes, it doesn’t get much nicer than what has been forecast for the holiday weekend ahead.
The National Weather Service forecast for this part of Northern Michigan from Friday through Memorial Day on Monday is sunny, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
“The whole weekend looks pretty good,” said NWS Meteorologist Harold Dippman.
Conditions on Friday are expected to be sunny, with a high near 73 degrees; on Saturday, the forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 79 degrees; and on Sunday, more sunny conditions, with a high near 83 degrees.
Gorgeous conditions are expected to persist into Memorial Day, which Dippman said should be sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s.
With a high-pressure system overhead, Dippman said it’s unlikely that gusty winds will develop in the next several days, which is good news given the lack of rain the area’s experienced since early May.
“Winds won’t be that ferocious,” Dippman said. “Not overly conducive for wildfires.”
While the area has been greening up in recent weeks, Dippman said there’s still the potential for wildfires to occur, particularly as a result of people being careless with campfires or outdoor grilling.
“It might be a good idea to take extra precautions this year,” Dippman said.
With no rain forecast over the next several days, Huron-Manistee National Forest Fire Communication Specialist Debra-Ann Brabazon said residents and visitors need to be aware of conditions both while enjoying the outdoors and while traveling to the various forests and campgrounds in the area.
“When we get into stretches of dry weather like this, we have to be conscience it is not just campfires that start wildfires. It is dragging chains on trailers and campers,” she said. “It is dry enough for any spark to ignite a wildfire.”
While there are many ways to build a campfire, Brabazon said there is only one way to put it out, drown, stir and feel. This means dousing a fire with water, stirring the ashes and dousing it with water again until it is cold to the touch before going to bed or leaving the site.
Cadillac News reporter Rick Charmoli contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.