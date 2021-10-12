CADILLAC — It’s not often that one can enjoy temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s and the peak of the fall color season both at the same time.
That has been the case this fall, as temperature highs the last couple of weeks have been well above their seasonal norms; Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said temperatures so far this October have been 10.8 degrees above normal.
“That’s pretty phenomenal,” said Kines, who added that when this pattern breaks and temperatures return to seasonal averages in the upper 50s, it could be quite a shock to the system for many people.
According to Accuweather data, which dates back to the year 2000, Kines said this October is the warmest on record, with the closest comparable year being 2007, when it was 9.5 degrees above normal at this point in the month.
Having such warm conditions so late into the year may be contributing to extreme weather that has cropped up recently, including potential tornado activity Monday and Tuesday.
While tornadoes are relatively rare in Michigan, Kines said they become even more uncommon as temperatures cool down heading into September and especially October. Seeing potential for tornadoes this late into the season is highly unusual, Kines said.
As of Oct. 4, there had been 1,007 preliminary reports of tornadoes across the country, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Leading the count was Texas with 109 reported tornadoes, and a close second was Alabama with 92 reported twisters.
The threat is expected to grow Monday into Tuesday. A series of disturbances rolling out of the western United States is expected to feature all of the ingredients necessary for dangerous thunderstorms.
By Tuesday, the risk for severe weather will diminish across the Midwest as the storm in the upper levels of the atmosphere responsible for spawning the thunderstorms will lift off into Canada.
The spring season represents the largest peak in frequency of severe weather activity for the United States, but meteorologists say that there is a secondary, smaller peak that occurs during the fall season.
During the autumn, chilly air is ushered southward as cold fronts dive out of the Rockies and into the Plains and collide with the steamy air that flows northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. When these two contrasting air masses meet, the results are often explosive.
Temperatures in Northern Michigan are expected to dip closer to seasonal averages later this week but Kines said above-normal conditions could persist through the month, albeit with highs in the 60s rather than the 70s as the calendar marches closer to the beginning of November.
Kines said much of the warmth Northern Michigan is experiencing right now has to do with the position of the jet stream, which has remained above the region, keeping away cold airs from the Arctic and allowing the infiltration of warm airs from the south.
The jet stream’s position has been influenced this year by a persistent system of high pressure on the West Coast called the Bermuda High, which has been deflecting warm, humid air north into Canada. This “blocking pattern” makes it difficult for weather systems to move west to east across the country and interferes with the jet stream, which is why it is farther north now than it usually is.
Temperatures in this area over the course of the year are 1.2 degrees above average, which isn’t abnormal, although deviations month-to-month are a bit more noteworthy.
In January, temperatures were 4.7 degrees above normal; in February, they were 4.9 below normal; in March, they were 5.3 above normal; in April, they were 2.4 above normal; in May, they were 1.8 below normal; in June, they were 2.2 above normal; in July, they were 2.1 below normal; in August, they were 2.3 above normal; and in September, they were 0.4 below normal.
Kines said deviations of 4-5 degrees over a month-long period are considered unusual; having several months during the course of the year with such wide deviations also is unusual.
Since weather conditions are constantly changing, Kines said it’s hard to say if the recent warmth and wide-ranging deviations in temperatures are indications of long-term climate change, man-made or otherwise.
“It certainly could be, but there have been times in the past when it was warm in October,” Kines said.
One might surmise that warmer temperatures could have a beneficial effect on reducing the number of COVID-19 cases, as public health officials have said the virus spreads less easily when people are outside rather than cooped up inside.
So far, however, this doesn’t seem to be the case.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, said considering how many COVID-related hospitalizations they’ve seen lately, the warmer weather doesn’t appear to have had a beneficial impact.
