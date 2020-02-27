Meth abounds in Cadillac area but officials see progress on opioid front

CADILLAC — Through a variety of policy changes, new treatment programs, and innovative philosophical approaches, medical professionals say the tide may be turning in the battle against opioid addiction, although the drug of choice among addicts might have shifted in the meantime.
Dr. James Whelan, a Cadillac physician who’s been at the forefront of addressing opioid addiction in the area, said while meth seems to have usurped opioids as the top drug problem in Northern Michigan, the medical community is taking responsibility for their part in fueling the crisis.
Whereas meth availability is rampant (with most of the drugs coming from superlabs in Mexico, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency), Whelan said they’ve made large strides in cutting off the supply of opioids coming from medical professionals.
“We’ve reduced hospital opioid prescriptions by 75%,‘ Whelan said.
Kathryn Banfield-Keough, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said they’ve specifically addressed the number of prescriptions written for patients after they’ve undergone surgery.
Part of reducing those prescriptions is approaching pain management in a different way, with more emphasis on alternative methods, including distractions, heat pads, ice pads and exercise techniques, to name a few.
“When do you really need opioids?‘ Banfield-Keough said. “Years ago, a patient might have been written two or three prescriptions (after many types of surgeries). Today, we’ll get them through until they can see their primary care physician or specialist (depending on the nature of the surgery, of course).‘
She said they’ve also fine-tuned the administration of opioids at the hospital: from January 2018 to February 2020, Banfield-Keough said they haven’t had a single instance of overdose in more than 1,000 opioid applications.
As far as treatment options for those struggling with addiction, Dr. Whelan said they’ve made some progress on this front, as well.
Partnering with Catholic Human Services, Whelan said they started a medication-assisted treatment program at the Wexford County Jail. In the program, inmates struggling with addiction are given a one-month dose of Vivitrol, which blocks the opioid receptors in the brain to help prevent relapse and dependence. They also go through addiction counseling while in the program and once they’re out, they have to follow up with a doctor and Catholic Human Services to continue their treatment. They’ve treated five patients in the program since it started in November.
“It’s a very young program,‘ Whelan said. “We’re still struggling with funding but we might have found some new sources.‘
Whelan said they took advantage of some funding provided by the state to pay for the medication-assisted treatment program at the jail and hope to secure some additional funds through the second wave of funding announced recently. With this funding, Whalen said they also are looking at a couple of new programs to continue the fight against opioid addiction.
Medication-assisted treatment (outside the jail) has been identified as something that is strongly needed in Northern Michigan. Whelan said they’ve been in discussions with Central Michigan University to bring a mobile clinic to Cadillac on a regular basis to see patients and administer doses of methadone, suboxone and other medications used to help people get clean.
Whelan said these programs are just the start of what they need in Cadillac to really make a dent in the problem, not just as it pertains to opioids, but all types of drugs and alcohol, as well. He said increasing availability of “wraparound services‘ offering support, counseling, transportation, and housing will be crucial.
“Is it good enough? No,‘ Whelan said about what they’ve been able to do so far. “But hopefully the community sees we are making progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.