LANSING — Since March, people have been spending more time at home and online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so have predators.
As a result, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators are urging parents and, in particular, teens to be on high alert for predators who are working to trick teens into exposing themselves online.
The subsequent “sextortion‘ occurs when the predator befriends a teen, manipulates the teen into exposing themselves by sending photos or videos, and the predator then threatens to share the material if the teen doesn’t send money or more inappropriate images.
Two male high school students in an Allegan County school district were recent victims of sextortion — a form of online sexual exploitation that typically occurs against kids ages 10 to 17, according to a release by the attorney general's office. The teens were lured into a private video chat by a young girl and later blackmailed via email with demands of payment via Western Union or PayPal.
“Technology continues to be a crucial tool as we work to stay connected throughout the pandemic, but it’s important to remember that any child allowed to use the internet in any capacity should be educated on how to protect themselves from predators," Nessel said.
Offenders can gain information from the online presence of potential victims by reviewing posts and friend lists, according to the FBI. They then pose as an acquaintance, a student from the victim’s school or one in the area, or even as a stranger with similar interests.
A predator may review a friend list and identify additional victims once the sextortion process begins. This type of victimization can last for years and has the potential to cause the victim to harm themselves, according to the press release.
With virtual school fueling heightened online activity for so many, officials with superintdents and administrators association are stressing the importance of talking to teens and ensuring they’re aware of the warning signs. Most importantly, officials are urging parents to monitor online activity and make certain their kids know to notify them immediately if they’ve been approached by anyone they do not know online.
While an interaction may seem innocent in the beginning, it can quickly lead to a compromising position.
“In addition to remote learning, students are spending even more time online these days for fun, which makes this recent rise in sextortion cases especially concerning,‘ Dr. Tina Kerr, executive director of MASA said.
Nessel said cybercriminals and scammers will continue to find ways to prey on unsuspecting victims and it's critically important to remain vigliant. Parents need to monitor their children's online activity and discuss the potential threats that exist in the digital world, according to Nessel.
"If anyone finds themselves in a position where they may have become the victim of a sextortion crime, I again encourage you to file a report with authorities so we can take the appropriate measures,‘ Nessel said.
